Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

SWIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $483.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.67. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 883.5% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 548,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 492,779 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 13.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 55.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,797 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

