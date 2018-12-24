Simulations Plus (SLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.90 million, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of -0.71. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 30.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $370,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,042,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 16.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 59.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 36.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.