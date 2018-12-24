Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 114.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 355.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

SBGI stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.30. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $40.15.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $766.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.56 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $158,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

