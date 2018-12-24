Skychain (SKCH) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Skychain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $11,882.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Skychain has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Skychain token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00005513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.97 or 0.02592372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00153954 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00213713 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000124 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00023792 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009088 BTC.

About Skychain

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal. Skychain’s official website is skychain.global.

Skychain Token Trading

Skychain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skychain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skychain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

