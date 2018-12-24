SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Imperial Capital raised SkyWest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

SKYW traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.88. 170,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,934. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.52. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.57 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 11.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SkyWest by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59,389 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SkyWest by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 307.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

