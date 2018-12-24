SmartFinancial Inc (SMBK) Receives $25.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on SmartFinancial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $238.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.35.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clifton N. Miller acquired 1,680 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $36,069.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,455 shares of company stock worth $72,701 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 272,911 shares in the last quarter. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

