Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.55.

NASDAQ SLGL opened at $5.95 on Friday. Sol Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol Gel Technologies stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.08% of Sol Gel Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

