Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Given a $5.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.24. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.60.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 30.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,359,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after buying an additional 326,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into late-stage clinical development.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.