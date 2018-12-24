Sony Corp (SNE) Position Increased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sony were worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sony by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sony by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,218,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sony during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,840,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sony by 696.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 214,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sony during the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $46.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sony Corp has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

