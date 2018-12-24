Sothebys (BID) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,179,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 114,602 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.10% of Sothebys worth $205,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 3.0% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,415,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,606,000 after purchasing an additional 41,644 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,372,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 6.7% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,683,000 after purchasing an additional 77,880 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jr. Thomas S. Smith bought 15,250 shares of Sothebys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.96 per share, for a total transaction of $624,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 119,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,936. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sothebys from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sothebys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Sothebys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of BID stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. Sothebys has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. Sothebys had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sothebys will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

