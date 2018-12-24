Spanish Broadcasting System (SBSAA) & Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) and Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Spanish Broadcasting System and Beasley Broadcast Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spanish Broadcasting System 0 0 0 0 N/A Beasley Broadcast Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Beasley Broadcast Group has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 132.88%. Given Beasley Broadcast Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beasley Broadcast Group is more favorable than Spanish Broadcasting System.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. 53.5% of Spanish Broadcasting System shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Spanish Broadcasting System has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beasley Broadcast Group has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spanish Broadcasting System and Beasley Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spanish Broadcasting System 27.51% N/A -1.98% Beasley Broadcast Group 30.80% 6.67% 2.81%

Dividends

Beasley Broadcast Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Spanish Broadcasting System does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spanish Broadcasting System and Beasley Broadcast Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spanish Broadcasting System $134.71 million 0.01 $19.62 million N/A N/A Beasley Broadcast Group $232.18 million 0.43 $87.13 million N/A N/A

Beasley Broadcast Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spanish Broadcasting System.

Summary

Beasley Broadcast Group beats Spanish Broadcasting System on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment. It owns and operates 17 radio stations in the Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, and San Francisco markets; AIRE radio networks with approximately 250 affiliate radio stations; and 6 television stations under the MegaTV brand, as well as has various MegaTV broadcasting outlets under affiliation or programming agreements. The company also produces live concerts and events; and owns bilingual Websites, including lamusica.com, Mega.tv, and various station Websites that provide content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture, as well as operates the LaMusica mobile app. Its radio station programming formats include Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Latin Rhythmic; and television programs range from televised radio-branded shows to general entertainment programs, such as music, celebrity, debate, interviews, and personality-based shows. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 12, 2018, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

