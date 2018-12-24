SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4833 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 251,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,556. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

