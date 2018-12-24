SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) Plans Semiannual Dividend of $0.28

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) declared a semiannual dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2806 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,972. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $33.84.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
