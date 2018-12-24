SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (SLY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,278. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

