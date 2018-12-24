SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (SLYV) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3552 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,626. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $71.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

