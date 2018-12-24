SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) Holdings Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,018 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,361,000 after acquiring an additional 38,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after acquiring an additional 87,423 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 87,996 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

XAR stock opened at $76.22 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $101.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) Holdings Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/spdr-sp-aerospace-defense-etf-xar-holdings-raised-by-belpointe-asset-management-llc.html.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.