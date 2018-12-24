SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1057 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of XPH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 55,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,572. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

