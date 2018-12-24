Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Trading 13.7% Higher

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares traded up 13.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $8.23. 139,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,620,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPPI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $774.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.18.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Maida III sold 7,250 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $91,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,238 shares in the company, valued at $506,998.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilles Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $339,408 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,527,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $6,285,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,394,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

