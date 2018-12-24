Spire Inc (SR) Stake Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,708 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Spire were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,332,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,277,000 after purchasing an additional 295,292 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Spire by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 893,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 209,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spire by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,554,000 after acquiring an additional 138,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Spire by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,147,000 after acquiring an additional 78,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Spire by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 736,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,597 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on Spire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price target on Spire and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of SR opened at $75.21 on Monday. Spire Inc has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.31 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.5925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.71%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

