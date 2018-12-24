SportsCoin (SPORT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00

SportsCoin (CURRENCY:SPORT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, SportsCoin has traded flat against the dollar. SportsCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SportsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SportsCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.02199328 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000215 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00016282 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SportsCoin

SportsCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2016. SportsCoin’s total supply is 19,800,001 coins. SportsCoin’s official Twitter account is @thesportscoin. SportsCoin’s official website is www.thesportscoin.com.

Buying and Selling SportsCoin

SportsCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

