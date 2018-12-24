Square (SQ) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies from $92.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Square from $77.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Square from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.30.

NYSE SQ opened at $52.51 on Friday. Square has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.10 and a beta of 4.24.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Square had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $9,817,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $28,928,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 472,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,154,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,610,321 shares of company stock worth $187,019,164. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Square by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Square by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

