Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,065 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $38,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO boosted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 122,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 59,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $46.90 on Monday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

