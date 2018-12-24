Std Lf PLC/ADR (SLFPY) vs. TOKUYAMA Corp/ADR (TKYMY) Financial Review

Std Lf PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) and TOKUYAMA Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Std Lf PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOKUYAMA Corp/ADR has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Std Lf PLC/ADR and TOKUYAMA Corp/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Std Lf PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A TOKUYAMA Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Std Lf PLC/ADR and TOKUYAMA Corp/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Std Lf PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A TOKUYAMA Corp/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Std Lf PLC/ADR and TOKUYAMA Corp/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Std Lf PLC/ADR $21.88 billion 0.37 $900.87 million $1.76 6.98 TOKUYAMA Corp/ADR $2.78 billion 0.66 $190.61 million $1.37 9.61

Std Lf PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than TOKUYAMA Corp/ADR. Std Lf PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TOKUYAMA Corp/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Std Lf PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. TOKUYAMA Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Std Lf PLC/ADR pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TOKUYAMA Corp/ADR pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Std Lf PLC/ADR beats TOKUYAMA Corp/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Std Lf PLC/ADR

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Standard Life plc and changed its name to Standard Life Aberdeen plc in August 2017. Standard Life Aberdeen plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About TOKUYAMA Corp/ADR

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride. The Specialty Products segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and methylene chloride for metal cleaning. The Cement segment offers cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type soil solidifier. It also recycles waste plastic, sludge, soot and dust, effluent, burnt residue, tailings, animal waste, incinerator ash, contaminated soil, and automobile shredder residue, as well as glass, concrete, and ceramic scraps. The Life & Amenity segment provides active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials, microporous films, polyolefin films, medical diagnosis systems, dental materials/equipment, ion exchange membranes, and plastic window sashes. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

