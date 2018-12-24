Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steelcase in a report issued on Thursday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Steelcase’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.13%.

SCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Steelcase from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.31. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

In other Steelcase news, VP James N. Ludwig sold 7,500 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $259,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,791 shares of company stock worth $1,056,215 in the last ninety days. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

