Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,733 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,052,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,715,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,192,000 after purchasing an additional 133,239 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 98,692 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,233,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,510,000 after purchasing an additional 82,325 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $39.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $68.76.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $738.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.90 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SF. ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Stifel Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Stifel Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman acquired 5,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.39 per share, with a total value of $241,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $517,482.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak acquired 3,565 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.99 per share, with a total value of $167,519.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 835,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,259,440.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

