Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Price Target to $62.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

WH opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.42 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $937,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,692,700 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

