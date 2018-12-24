SunTrust Banks Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Heico Corp (HEI)

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heico in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Heico’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Heico to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Heico from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Heico from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

NYSE:HEI opened at $73.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. Heico has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $94.12.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.91 million. Heico had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Heico’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. Heico’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

In other Heico news, Director Thomas M. Culligan acquired 1,312 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.21 per share, for a total transaction of $115,731.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson acquired 1,311 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.21 per share, with a total value of $115,643.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Heico by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,368,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,674,000 after buying an additional 287,080 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Heico by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 603,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,985,000 after buying an additional 137,304 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Heico by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 584,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,610,000 after buying an additional 226,270 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Heico by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 491,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after buying an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Heico by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 128,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

