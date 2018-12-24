SunTrust Banks Comments on Eli Lilly And Co’s FY2019 Earnings (LLY)

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly And Co in a research report issued on Thursday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.85. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.65.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $109.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $119.84.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.57%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $2,823,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,381.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $9,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,148,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,081,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,951,367 shares of company stock valued at $151,341,095 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth approximately $65,407,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 25.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 664.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

