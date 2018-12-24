SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) will announce $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SunTrust Banks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the highest is $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SunTrust Banks will report full-year sales of $9.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SunTrust Banks.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,403,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,401,000 after buying an additional 793,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,403,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,401,000 after buying an additional 793,283 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,578,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,163,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,899,000 after acquiring an additional 87,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,387,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,045,000 after acquiring an additional 269,665 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STI traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.90. 3,031,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. SunTrust Banks has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $75.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank and financial holding company that engages in the provision of financial services. It offers deposit, credit, mortgage banking, trust and investment, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Wholesale, and Corporate Other.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunTrust Banks (STI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.