Swedbank Has $109.85 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Swedbank cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,202 shares during the period. Swedbank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $109,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,785,000 after buying an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36,526.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $868,000. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 40,751 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,746,239.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,463 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $131,509.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,668.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $229.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $96.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Societe Generale set a $87.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/swedbank-has-109-85-million-position-in-procter-gamble-co-pg.html.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.