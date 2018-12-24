Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,732 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $22,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 18,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 181,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 180,900 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $30.88 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth W. Camp purchased 3,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $110,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at $618,064.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen J. Gula sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $52,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $399,195. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

