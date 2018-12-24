T3M (TTTM) vs. Ferrari (RACE) Head-To-Head Comparison

T3M (OTCMKTS:TTTM) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares T3M and Ferrari’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T3M N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ferrari $3.86 billion 4.81 $605.15 million $3.19 30.77

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than T3M.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for T3M and Ferrari, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T3M 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferrari 0 4 3 0 2.43

Ferrari has a consensus target price of $147.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.26%. Given Ferrari’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ferrari is more favorable than T3M.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Ferrari shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.7% of T3M shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares T3M and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T3M N/A N/A N/A Ferrari 21.34% 62.07% 13.62%

Risk & Volatility

T3M has a beta of -1.87, suggesting that its share price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrari has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ferrari beats T3M on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T3M

T3 Motion, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets electric motor powered personal mobility vehicles to the professional and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers the T3 Series and the T3i Series ESV, which are three-wheel, front wheel drive, stand-up, electric personal mobility vehicles primarily for public and private security personnel. It also provides power modules and chargers; and accessories, including reversible rear tires, side-mount external storage packs, sun shades, front and rear turn indicator systems, and on-board video camera systems and digital video recorders for its T3 Series and T3i Series ESVs. In addition, the company offers T3Automatic License Plate Recognition System, a law enforcement tool that provides real-time knowledge and post-action criminal intelligence, monitoring, and analyzing of license plates; and various CCTV and camera systems. Further, it focuses on developing T3 Vision line, a consumer version of the T3 Series; R3 Series, an electric/hybrid vehicle, which is a plug-in hybrid vehicle that features a single, wide-stance wheel with two high-performance tires sharing one rear wheel; and third generation of the T3 Series units. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and manufacturer's representatives to law enforcement and securities firms. T3 Motion, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. On May 15, 2017, T3M Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California. The case was later converted to Chapter 7 liquidation on September 26, 2017.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and parts, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; and Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. Further, it offers non-registered racing cars; and parts, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. Additionally, the company provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; and manages race tracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 48 retail Ferrari stores, including 30 franchised stores and 18 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 164 authorized dealers operating 185 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its Website, store.ferrari.com. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

