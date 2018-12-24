Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

TCMD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, September 10th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $42.25 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $808.73 million, a PE ratio of 201.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 23,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,233,244.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,783,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $153,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,029 shares of company stock worth $5,846,740. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 992.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

