Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.12.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Oppenheimer set a $57.00 price target on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $943,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 11,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $396,968.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,493 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,698 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,909,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $167,475,000 after purchasing an additional 973,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,792,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,792,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,560 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,656,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,496,000 after purchasing an additional 406,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,192,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $31.52 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 204.32%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

