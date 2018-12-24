Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

In other news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $83,886.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,493 shares in the company, valued at $767,809.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa J. Morrison sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $203,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,479.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $382,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,422,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,048,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,422,000 after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,724,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,024,000 after acquiring an additional 138,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 53.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 677,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,378,000 after acquiring an additional 116,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. 911,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,060. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $26.73.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 530 different brand name companies.

