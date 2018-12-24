Tc Pipelines Lp (TRP) Receives C$66.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th.

Shares of TSE TRP traded down C$1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting C$48.39. 1,327,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,248. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of C$48.17 and a 1 year high of C$62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$3.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 3.819999834943 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.88%.

In other Tc Pipelines news, Director Brandon M. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$54,270.00. Also, Director Richard Prior acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$38.90 per share, with a total value of C$50,570.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,320 and have sold 3,630 shares valued at $197,792.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

