Teachers Advisors LLC Has $67.22 Million Position in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,164 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $67,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 174.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth $132,000. Impax Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter worth $219,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:TIF opened at $75.78 on Monday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $141.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.73.
Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.
TIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.
In other news, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.40, for a total transaction of $905,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Tiffany & Co. Profile
Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.
