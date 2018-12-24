Teachers Advisors LLC Takes $60.74 Million Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP)

Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,335,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,743,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $46.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 16.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teachers Advisors LLC Takes $60.74 Million Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/teachers-advisors-llc-takes-60-74-million-position-in-coca-cola-european-partners-plc-ccep.html.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.