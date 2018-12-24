Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 46,041 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,041 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,546,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,699,000 after buying an additional 831,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,653,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,241,000 after buying an additional 3,242,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,905,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,485,000 after buying an additional 149,438 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,733,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,326,000 after buying an additional 2,406,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,486,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,959,000 after buying an additional 3,682,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $72.90 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $80.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $2,721,420.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 891,893 shares of company stock valued at $65,699,364. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

