Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) Stake Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,069,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 76,300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $39,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 92,417,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,097,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247,352 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after acquiring an additional 31,960 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 10.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 46,329 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIV opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.28. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIV. Santander raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

