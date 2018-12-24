Tenneco Inc (TEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of research firms have commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

NYSE TEN traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.26. 10,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.82. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $65.59.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenneco will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. Tenneco’s payout ratio is currently 14.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,462,000 after buying an additional 1,207,636 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 511,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 381,612 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its position in Tenneco by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 908,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,286,000 after purchasing an additional 374,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tenneco by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,941,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,336,000 after purchasing an additional 344,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 397,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 160,782 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

