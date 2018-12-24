Ternio Reaches Market Cap of $4.31 Million (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Ternio has a market cap of $4.31 million and $105,365.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternio token can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and BitForex. During the last seven days, Ternio has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ternio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.02436311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00149860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00201887 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025977 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025989 BTC.

About Ternio

Ternio launched on February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 922,811,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,161,876 tokens. Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio. Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io.

Buying and Selling Ternio

Ternio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitForex and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ternio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ternio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.