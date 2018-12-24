Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 519,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,753 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $35,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stephens cut Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $57.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $75.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.16 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

In other news, Director James F. Parker sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $264,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,660.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,181.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/texas-roadhouse-inc-txrh-shares-sold-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of October 29, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 575 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.