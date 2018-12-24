Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) Price Down 12% This Week

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Tezos (Pre-Launch) has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.57 million worth of Tezos (Pre-Launch) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos (Pre-Launch) coin can currently be purchased for about $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC on exchanges including Coinone, UEX, Kraken and Gatecoin. In the last seven days, Tezos (Pre-Launch) has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00013056 BTC.

GXChain (GXS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00014478 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Tezos (Pre-Launch)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. The Reddit community for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official message board is www.tezos.ch. The official website for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is www.tezos.com. Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official Twitter account is @tez0s.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) Coin Trading

Tezos (Pre-Launch) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Coinone, Gatecoin, Huobi, UEX, Bitfinex, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Gate.io and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos (Pre-Launch) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos (Pre-Launch) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos (Pre-Launch) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

