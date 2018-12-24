The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,757 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 148.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,773.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 933.3% during the second quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $160.71 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $160.29 and a 1 year high of $205.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4654 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

