The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 168,241 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 776.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,241 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of AmerisourceBergen worth $17,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,523.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 68,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 73,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $563,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,552.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $1,898,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,101 shares of company stock valued at $12,550,931 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $71.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $71.54 and a 52 week high of $106.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

