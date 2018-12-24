TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,932,030 Shares of Macy’s Inc (M)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 290.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,597,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932,030 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $90,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in M. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 224.4% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 45,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Macy’s by 7.4% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 35,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Macy’s by 4.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 221,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Macy’s by 11.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on M shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Macy’s from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

NYSE:M opened at $28.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other Macy’s news, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $6,618,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,597.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lenehan purchased 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,107.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at $355,932.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

