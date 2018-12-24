Tidex Token (TDX) Trading Up 86.4% This Week

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Tidex Token has a market cap of $166,064.00 and $501.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded up 86.4% against the dollar. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.72 or 0.02581469 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00152390 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00208386 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000121 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024471 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024498 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,998 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange.

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.