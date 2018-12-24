TLG Immobilien (TLG) Given a €26.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TLG. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €25.46 ($29.60).

TLG Immobilien stock opened at €24.64 ($28.65) on Friday. TLG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €17.40 ($20.23) and a twelve month high of €23.30 ($27.09).

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

