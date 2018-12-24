Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMP. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,426,000 after purchasing an additional 133,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $71.07 on Monday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.87 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.77 million during the quarter.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

